Wendell Montez Howard Jr. Obituary
Wendell Montez Howard, Jr.

Maryville - Wendell Montez "MJ" Howard, Jr. 31, passed away unexpectedly, March 19, 2020 at Blount Memorial Hospital.

Montez attended Central High School, Knoxville, TN and Troy University, Alabama. A talented musician and artist, Montez loved life and never met a stranger. Montez is preceded in death by his grandmother Helen Solano. He is survived by parents Wendell Howard Sr. and Juliana Morales, siblings Mathew and Mia, 5 nephews and a niece.

Montez will be missed by everyone he encountered including his aunts, uncles and cousins, his Papa John's family and his devoted and loving friend Jason and dog Lazr.

Memorial service will be announced later by Foothills Funeral Home, Maryville. www.foothillsfh.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 31 to Apr. 1, 2020
