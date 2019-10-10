Services
Bridges Funeral Home
5430 Rutledge Pike
Knoxville, TN 37924
865-523-4999
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
10:15 AM
Graveside service
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Eastview Memorial Gardens
Wesley "Wes" Brown

Wesley "Wes" Brown Obituary
Wesley "Wes" Brown

Knoxville - Wesley "Wes" Brown- age 82, of Knoxville, peacefully went home on Wednesday, October 9, 2019. Wes was loved by all and was known by family as Pops. His life's work included working as a skilled carpenter which he enjoyed. Wes also enjoyed attending his special church, Sevier Heights Baptist Church and was an avid Tennessee Vols fan. Preceded in death by mother, Ollie Brown; grandmother, Mary Harrell; brother-in-law, Jack Barnhill. Wes is survived by his lovingly devoted wife of 65 years, Barbara "Bobbi" Brown; daughters, Sonia Brown and Suzanne, Kelly (Charles) Middleton and family of Greensboro, GA; grandchildren, Shannon, Megan, Tatum; sisters, Delores Fenwick and family, Doris Saylor and family; special nephews, Vonnie Saylor, Doug Lockhart; special niece, Sharon Gamble; and fur baby who misses him very much, Sasha. The family will receive friends on Friday, October 11, 2019, from 5:00PM- 7:00PM. Family and friends will meet at Bridges Funeral Home at 10:15AM to process to Eastview Memorial Gardens on Saturday for an 11:00AM graveside service with Rev. Charlie McNutt officiating. Everyone is welcome to come. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, 865-523-4999. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2019
