Wesley F. Linkes
Knoxville, TN
Wesley Ferrill Linkes - age 73 of Knoxville passed away Monday, March 18, 2019. Preceded in death by parents, John M. and Ollie Weaver Linkes; and brothers, Mac, Jimmy, and Larry. Survived by wife of 54 years, Barbara Linkes; sons, Shannon, Larry and Wade; daughter, Neoma (Rodney) Kiser; grandchildren, Mark, Amanda (DJ), Kirsten (Blake), Kayla, Jordann, Miranda, Megann, Jonathan, and Mac; great grandchildren, Bryan, Devyn, Jaylen, Kaelyn, Braxton, and Milena; and sisters, Dona Boggs, Sharon (Donald) Flanigan, and Janie Lily. The
family will receive friends 5:00-7:00 PM Saturday, March 23, 2019, at Bridges Funeral Home followed by a Celebration of Life service at 7:00 PM with Pastor Gerry Dingman officiating. There will be a reception for the family 1:00 PM Sunday at Bethel United Methodist Church. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, 865-523-4999. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Mar. 21, 2019