Services
Gentry Griffey Funeral Chapel
5301 Fountain Rd
Knoxville, TN 37918
865-689-4481
Memorial service
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
3:00 PM
North Knoxville Baptist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Wesley Forrester
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wesley Mack "WeMack" Forrester


2019 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Wesley Mack "WeMack" Forrester Obituary
Wesley Mack "WeMack" Forrester

Knoxville - Wesley Mack "WeMack" Forrester born 7/11/2019 at 12 noon passed away 8 1/2 hrs later in his mommy's arms.

WeMack is survived by his mommy, Genna "Maggie" Forrester of Knoxville, Tennessee formerly of Dallas, Georgia,

His Grandmother Melinda Davis (Douglas) Knoxville, TN, his grandfather Billy Forrester Of Dallas Ga and Uncle George Forrester also of Dallas Ga. Also survive are great grandparents Martha And Harvey Riggins Of Douglasville, Ga and Vert Witherow Of Ellijay, Ga. WeMack is preceded in death by his Aunt Melanie Holt and his namesakes, his great grandfathers Jimmy Wesley Witherow and Mack Charles Holt.

Memorial service will be July 27, 2019 at 3pm at North Knoxville Baptist Church with Pastor Joe Emmert officiating. Gentry Griffey Funeral Chapel is honored to serve the Forrester family and invites you to view and sign the online registry at

www.gentrygriffey.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on July 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Gentry Griffey Funeral Chapel
Download Now