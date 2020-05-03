|
Wesley Monger
Loudon - Wesley Harold Monger, age 58 of Marietta, Ohio and formerly of Loudon, TN passed away April 29, 2020. Wesley was born one of 6 children of Andrew Jackson "AJ" and Joann (Duncan) Monger in Loudon, Tennessee. A graduate of Loudon High School, Wesley spent 26 years working for the Viskase Corporation. But ask anybody, his true passion was sports. It didn't matter what kind, as long as there was a game and a ball. His favorite teams were of course the Tennessee Vols and the Miami Dolphins if he had to choose. The greatest years of his life were spent coaching and traveling with youth athletics. He loved to talk sports and kept in touch with many of his former players. Checking in on them and what they were doing with their life. Wesley was preceded in death by his parents, his sisters, Dorothy Monger and Francis Darlene Monger; his brothers, A.J. Monger, Jr. and Jackie "JC" Monger; special nephew, Greg Monger. He is survived by his sons and their fiancées, Brandon Monger and Ashley Brewster, Brett Monger and Pamela Smith; grandchildren, Brylee, Braylon, Braxton, Jordan, Cameron, Kadence, Rayvyn, Serenity and Zoe; sister and husband, Mary Ann and Jim Norris; nephew and wife, Jimmy and Liz Norris and great niece Skyler Norris; niece, Dacy Monger, mother of his children, Freda Ziegenfuss; sisters in-law, Sue Monger and Angie Shulley; step mother, Ruth Monger and stepsister and husband, Sharon and Stan Barry; nephews that were like his sons, Ricky Mills and Joey Ferrell and girlfriend with whom he made his home, Peggy Bland and her son, Alex. A time of visiting will be offered 4:00 - 6:00 PM Tuesday, May 5th in the McGill Click Chapel. Social distancing will be observed. An interment is being planned for a later date in the Lakeview Cemetery, Lenoir City. Online condolences may be left at the funeral home website: www.mcgillclick.com.
McGill Click Funerals & Cremations, 1366 Hwy 72 N, Loudon, TN.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from May 3 to May 4, 2020