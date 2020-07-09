Wesley Pratt
Knoxville - Wesley Allen Pratt - age 80 of Knoxville passed away Tuesday, July 7, 2020. Member of Pratts Chapel Baptist Church. Preceded in death by wife, Nancy Pratt. Survived by children, Wendell (Debbie) Pratt, Joanice (Wayne) Pearson, Randy (Drayma) Pratt, Nicky Pratt, Angela Wilkins, Pam (Monte) Bounds, Charles Jones, and Brandon Jones; sister, Carlyon Palmer; and brothers, VC, Gordon and Don Pratt; 14 grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren; and 1 great great grandchild. Services will be private. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, 865-523-4999. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com