Wesley Sartin
Wesley Sartin

Knoxville - Wesley Sartin, age 60 of Knoxville passed away Monday, July 6, 2020. Wesley was a good man who was loved by all his family, especially his grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Louise Sartin; brothers, James Sartin and Clifford Sartin, and sisters, Betty Brown and Edna Spoon. Survived by his lifelong love, Patricia Brooks; brother, Kenny Sartin; sister, Patricia Cochran; daughter, Ashley Davis; grandchildren, Madison, Kinslee and Huntley; niece, Martina Sartin along with several other nieces, nephews and special friends. The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 8th at Click Funeral Home in Lenoir City. Family and friends will gather at 11 a.m. Thursday at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery in Knoxville for graveside services. Click Funeral Home, 109 Walnut Street, Lenoir City is in charge of arrangements. www.clickfuneralhome.com






Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jul. 7 to Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
8
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Click Funeral Home
JUL
9
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Mt. Pleasant Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Click Funeral Home
109 Walnut St
Lenoir City, TN 37771
(865) 986-8013
