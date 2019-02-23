|
|
Wessley Glenn Newell
Lake City, TN
Wessley Glenn Newell, age 55 of Lake City, Tennessee passed away on Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at the Methodist Medical Center of Oak Ridge. Wessley was born September 24, 1963 in California to Owen Wessley Newell and Glenna Meireis Newell. Wessley was of the Christian Faith. He enjoyed woodworking, cooking, reading, and watching westerns. Wessley is preceded in death by his father, Owen Wessley Newell. Survivors: Mother Glenna Newell of Lake City, Sisters Joy Newell of Lake City, Patti Kamrowski and David of Lock Port, Illinois, and Lora Cook of Oak Ridge, Many nieces and nephews, 9 great nieces and great nephews, and a host of other family and friends. Visitation: 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM, Saturday, February 23, 2019 at Hatmaker Funeral Home in Lake City. Funeral Service: 4:00 PM, Saturday, February 23, 2019 in the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Wayne Phillips officiating. Family and Friends will meet at 2:00 PM, Sunday, February 24, 2019 at the Oak Grove Cemetery in Lake City for a graveside service.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Feb. 23, 2019