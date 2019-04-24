|
Whitney Brooke Russell
Knoxville, TN
Whitney Brooke Russell, age 29, of Knoxville passed away peacefully into heaven on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at Ft. Sanders Hospital. She was of the Baptist faith. To know her was to love her. Preceded in death by father Carl Lee Russell; grandmother Christine Ridenour and grandfather Charles Robert (Bob) Williams. Whitney is
survived by daughter Carly Drew Russell; mother Tina Marie Williams; sister and brother-in-law, Farrah Leigh Russell and Justin Cox; very special Aunt Darlene Williams; and grandmother Judy Martin. Many aunts, uncles, nieces and cousin whom she loved dearly. The family will receive friends at Mynatt Funeral Home Fountain City on Thursday, April 25, 2019 from 5:00pm-7:00pm with a memorial service to follow, Pastor John Lovelace officiating. Online condolences may be expressed at www.mynattfh.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Apr. 24, 2019