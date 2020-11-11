Whitney Renee Jackson
Knoxville - Whitney Renee Jackson, age 26, of Knoxville passed away on Saturday, November 7, 2020. Whitney was of the Baptist Faith. She worked at AFC Urgent Care in Fountain City. She was a loving mother, daughter, sister and friend. She was preceded in death by her grandmother, Della Waldrop; great grandmother, Mary Keller; great grandfather, Wade Keller. She is survived by her spouse, Zel Omar Jackson; sons, Zel Omar Jackson, Jr. (Z.J.) and Lmani Carlito Jackson; daughters, Aaliyah Denise Jackson and Mya Azrael Jackson; mother, Angela Foxen, stepfather, Dave Foxen; father, Billy Ray Glenn; father-in-law, John Jackson; brother, William Donald Glenn; sister, Ashley Marie Brumbalough; grandmother, Susan Davis, 1 nephew, 2 nieces and many many friends. Services will be private.
