Wilda Fowler Beam
Knoxville, TN
Wilda Fowler Beam, age 82 of Knoxville passed away peacefully at home on Saturday April 27, 2019. She was a long-time member of Inskip Baptist Church where she was very active in the children's department. She was a member of the First Family of Tennessee. She was retired from Knox County Schools. Wilda always wore a smile and loved her Lord Jesus Christ. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother who will be missed greatly.
Preceded in death by parents; Gaines and Edith Fowler. Survivors husband of over 65 years Robert "Buddy" Beam; daughters, LeaAnne Beam Dollar (Jeff), Stacy Beam Shelton (Gary); grandchildren, Madison Moore, Mabry Moore, Isabella Dollar, Marie Essary and Cole Essary. Brother Steve Fowler (Janice).
The family wishes to thank the members of Inskip Baptist Church and Pastor Mike Segers, as well as Avalon Hospice and Senior Helpers.
Family will receive friends 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Wednesday May 1, 2019 at Inskip Baptist Church followed by a funeral service at 8:00 p.m. with Reverend Mike Segers officiating. Family and friends will meet at 10:45 a.m. Thursday May 2, 2019 at Lynnhurst Cemetery for a 11:00 a.m. graveside service and interment. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Together We Can Fund of Inskip Baptist Church or the .
Serving the family, Stevens Mortuary, Oglewood Ave. at N. Broadway.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2019