Wilda Reed
Wilda Reed

Wilda Reed, age 84, died Friday, August 21, 2020 at her home surrounded by her family. She was a native of Farragut, Tennessee and was a daughter of the late David Hezekiah Jackson and Gladys Jo Marcum Jackson. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Samuel Mack Reed, Jr; a grandson, Séamus Reed; brothers, Donald and David Jackson; and a sister, Phyllis Watt.

Survivors include her son, Samuel Mack Reed, III and wife Mary Lou of Chattanooga; daughter, Kim Murphy and husband George of Murfreesboro; grandchildren, Dr. Shannon Crook and husband Dr. Jeremy Crook and Patrick Murphy and fiancée Melody Tang, all of Murfreesboro; Betsy Reed and fiancé Nick Glass of Chattanooga; a sister, Patsy Keller and husband Earl of Jacksonville, FL; and a host of other loving family and friends.

Visitation will be Wednesday, August 26, 2020 from 12:00 p.m. until the time of funeral services beginning at 2:00 p.m. at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna. Mausoleum entombment will follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens with family and friends serving as pallbearers.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made in memory of Mrs. Reed to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital c/o Memorials Processing-501 St Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or the MTSU Honors College c/o the Development Office, P.O. Box 109, Murfreesboro, TN 37130.

An online guestbook is available for the Reed family at www.woodfinchapel.com.




Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Aug. 23 to Aug. 25, 2020.
