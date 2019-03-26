|
Wilfred (Fred) M. Klimas, CWOII
Knoxville, TN
Wilfred (Fred) M. Klimas CWOII, U.S. Army Retired of Knoxville, TN passed away on Saturday, March 23rd, 2019 due to complications after a fall at the age of 91. He was born October 12th, 1927 in Wheeling, WV. His parents were Bernard and Anna Klimas and he was the 12th of 16 siblings. He celebrated his 70th anniversary on February 12th with wife Edith (Edie) Walter, also of Wheeling.
Fred retired from the army with over 20 years of service. Some of his assignments were recruiting duty in Wheeling, WV. From 1948 to 1953 he served in the Far East, during the Korean War. Then he was reassigned to recruiting duty again in Wheeling, WV from 1955 to 1958. During this tour he was selected as the top recruiter of the second army area comprised of the states of Maryland, Delaware, Virginia, West Virginia, Kentucky and Pennsylvania, for enlisting 336 men (and his brother) and 6 women. In 1958 he was transferred to Fort Bliss, TX to attend the Air Defense Guided Missile School. Upon successfully completing courses in the Nike Hercules and Hawk Guided Missile Systems he was appointed a Warrant Officer and performed duties as an Evaluator of Units in Training and as a Flight Safety Officer during missile firings. In 1962, during the Cuban Missile Crisis, his unit was sent to Key West, FL to set up a defense perimeter to protect the Naval Air Station and Naval Base in the event of hostilities with Cuba. In 1964 he was transferred to Ansbach, Germany to supervise the maintenance and operation of a Hawk Missile Battery. During this tour the unit made the highest score for live fire of any unit in Europe. For this he received an Army Commendation medal for meritorious service. Fred retired on December 31st, 1966. Moved to Knoxville on May 30th, 1967 and went to work for Robert Shaw Controls Company as a Supervisor, retiring from there December, 1989 as a Production Superintendent.
Fred is survived by one sibling, Albert Klimas of Houston, TX. Four children, Fred Klimas (Cindy) of Franklin, Lois Hermann (Curt) of Amherst NH, James Klimas (DeeDee) of Knoxville and Lynn Petr (Larry) of Knoxville. Grandchildren: Matt Klimas, Katie Harris, Amber Vincent, Payton Anderson, Meaghan Thomas, Tana Kuhn, Leah Petr, Luke Petr. Great grandchildren: Katherine Harris, Morella Shebaylo, Coraline Dixon-Klimas, Katie Vincent, Samantha Vincent, Jimmy Thomas, Hayden Kuhn. And of course Little Bit the cat.
The family will receive friends from 4 to 6 p.m. on Wednesday at the Click Funeral Home Farragut Chapel. A Mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday at St John Neumann Catholic Church with Father Michael Maples Celebrant. Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday at the East Tennessee State Veteran's Cemetery, 2200 East Gov. John Sevier Highway with full military honors conferred by the U.S. Army.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Shangri-La Therapeutic Academy of Riding - 11800 Hwy 11E Lenoir City, TN 37772
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Mar. 26, 2019