Services
Fielden Funeral Home Inc
910 Churchview St
New Market, TN 37820
(865) 475-3468
Interment
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
11:00 AM
Henry's Crossroads Cemetery
Kodak, TN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Willa Huffaker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Willa Dean (Hayes) Huffaker


1937 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Willa Dean (Hayes) Huffaker Obituary
Willa Dean (Hayes) Huffaker

New Market - Willa Dean (Hayes) Huffaker, age 82, of New Market, passed away at 2:50 p.m. on January 24, 2020 at Holston Rehabilitation and Health Care, where she had received exceptional love and care during her last days. Willa Dean was born on January 30, 1937 at the family home place in Sevier County, TN. Willa Dean professed Jesus Christ as her Savior and attended Baptist and Methodist churches in several places they lived. Willa Dean and Robby, with their daughters, lived a military life of over twenty years in which Robby was a submarine navigator, trainer, and recruiter. He also operated a small business in Charleston before retirement. Though they retired in New Market to be close to family, they considered Charleston, SC home among several places they were assigned. Willa Dean is preceded in death by Husband, Robert Lee (Robby) Huffaker, Jr.; daughters, Robin Charlene Foreman, and Rhonda Lee Huffaker; parents W.R. and Ina Hayes; sister and husband Judy and Edgar James. Survivors include: Grand-daughters Christina Wilhite, Carrie Farris, Nichole Jones, and Shannon Paine and their families; Brothers Jack (Earlene) Hayes, Bob Hayes; Nephews, Richie Hayes, Rodger Hayes; Niece Belinda Miller-Rudd and their families; and many cousins in Kodak.In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the . There will be an intermit service at Henry's Crossroads Cemetery in Kodak, TN on Saturday, February 1 at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Richie Hayes officiating. Fielden Funeral Home in New Market is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jan. 28 to Jan. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Willa's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -