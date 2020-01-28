|
Willa Dean (Hayes) Huffaker
New Market - Willa Dean (Hayes) Huffaker, age 82, of New Market, passed away at 2:50 p.m. on January 24, 2020 at Holston Rehabilitation and Health Care, where she had received exceptional love and care during her last days. Willa Dean was born on January 30, 1937 at the family home place in Sevier County, TN. Willa Dean professed Jesus Christ as her Savior and attended Baptist and Methodist churches in several places they lived. Willa Dean and Robby, with their daughters, lived a military life of over twenty years in which Robby was a submarine navigator, trainer, and recruiter. He also operated a small business in Charleston before retirement. Though they retired in New Market to be close to family, they considered Charleston, SC home among several places they were assigned. Willa Dean is preceded in death by Husband, Robert Lee (Robby) Huffaker, Jr.; daughters, Robin Charlene Foreman, and Rhonda Lee Huffaker; parents W.R. and Ina Hayes; sister and husband Judy and Edgar James. Survivors include: Grand-daughters Christina Wilhite, Carrie Farris, Nichole Jones, and Shannon Paine and their families; Brothers Jack (Earlene) Hayes, Bob Hayes; Nephews, Richie Hayes, Rodger Hayes; Niece Belinda Miller-Rudd and their families; and many cousins in Kodak.In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the . There will be an intermit service at Henry's Crossroads Cemetery in Kodak, TN on Saturday, February 1 at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Richie Hayes officiating. Fielden Funeral Home in New Market is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jan. 28 to Jan. 29, 2020