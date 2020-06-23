Willard Anthony Wallace
Willard Anthony Wallace

Luttrell - Willard Anthony "Tony" Wallace age 58 of Luttrell passed away Sunday, June 21, 2020. A devoted Christian and father. Tony was an incredibly compassionate and generous man always putting others before himself. Preceded in death by parents, Willard and Christine Wallace; twin brother, Lillard Andrew Wallace; brother, Arnold Wallace and an infant brother. Survived by his children, Courtney Russell (Greg) and David Andrew Wallace; siblings, Peggy Ford, Glenda Lambdin, Bonita Whaley (Eddie), Lesa Wallace, Glen Wallace, Callie Trenz-Elliott (Chuck); several nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends on Thursday, June 25th from 6:00-7:00 PM with a memorial service to follow at New Beginnings Baptist Church located at 11218 Yarnell Rd Knoxville, TN 37932 with Rev. David Cloud officiating. Condolences may be expressed at www.mynattfh.com.






Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2020.
