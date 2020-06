Willard Anthony WallaceLuttrell - Willard Anthony "Tony" Wallace age 58 of Luttrell passed away Sunday, June 21, 2020. A devoted Christian and father. Tony was an incredibly compassionate and generous man always putting others before himself. Preceded in death by parents, Willard and Christine Wallace; twin brother, Lillard Andrew Wallace; brother, Arnold Wallace and an infant brother. Survived by his children, Courtney Russell (Greg) and David Andrew Wallace; siblings, Peggy Ford, Glenda Lambdin, Bonita Whaley (Eddie), Lesa Wallace, Glen Wallace, Callie Trenz-Elliott (Chuck); several nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends on Thursday, June 25th from 6:00-7:00 PM with a memorial service to follow at New Beginnings Baptist Church located at 11218 Yarnell Rd Knoxville, TN 37932 with Rev. David Cloud officiating. Condolences may be expressed at www.mynattfh.com