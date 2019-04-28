|
|
Willard Calvin Gaby, Jr.
Maryville, TN
Willard Calvin Gaby, Jr., born April 18, 1953, of White Pine, Tennessee, passed away on April 24, 2019 at home, in his sleep. He is survived by his wife, Jane Ellen Dunlap Gaby; mother, Beverly Hill Gaby; sister, Karen Gaby; sister, Linda Gaby Villar [Guillermo (Willy) Villar] and many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his father, Willard Calvin Gaby, Sr. He received his Bachelor's Degree in Computer Science from the University of Tennessee and was a member of the US Air Force and employed by Y-12 National Security Complex, followed by many years as an independent Information Technology consultant. Will belonged to the Disabled American Veterans, American Legion and Harley Owners Group. Will was an avid Harley Davidson rider and RVer and often combined the two by traveling to motorcycle rallies with his wife, Jane. He loved his GTO that he had owned from the time he was 19. He also was a big UT football fan and was a 30+ year season ticket holder. He was a great animal-lover and gave a loving home to many pets over the years. Memorials may be made to Pets for the Elderly (https://elderlypet.org) or to the Blount County Humane Society (http://www.blountcountyhumanesociety.org/ or 1005 East Broadway, Maryville, TN 37804). There are no services planned at this time. Arrangements by Cremation By Grandview, 865-738-0244, www.cremationbygrandview.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Apr. 28, 2019