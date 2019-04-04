Services
Atchley Funeral Home
122 Peacock Ct
Seymour, TN 37865
(865) 577-2807
Calling hours
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Atchley Funeral Home
122 Peacock Ct
Seymour, TN 37865
Funeral service
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
7:00 PM
Atchley Funeral Home
122 Peacock Ct
Seymour, TN 37865
Interment
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
Ellejoy Cemetery
Willard Davis, Jr. (June), age 86, of Seymour, passed away Tuesday, April 2, 2019. A man of few words, he was a genuine artisan and craftsman. June worked for Gray Knox Marble Co., Tennessee Marble Co., and Robertshaw Controls, and his professional marble work can be seen at the National Gallery of Art and the National Air and Space Museum, among many other places. After retiring he began woodworking and creating pieces for friends and family. He was a Deacon at Dupont Baptist Church for many years where he hosted an annual fish fry. June was an avid fisherman who made his own flies and always caught the biggest fish. He was preceded in death by his wife, Anna Belle Davis; parents, Celia and Willard Davis, Sr.; brothers, John, Alf, Herman, and Billy Mac Davis; and sisters, Mary Ellen King and Georgia Mae Cowan. Survivors: Daughters and sons-in-law: Carolyn Paskel and husband Michael, and Jeanie King and husband Elton; Grandchildren: Christy Williams and husband Will, Heather Willard and husband Jay, Keri King, and Josh King; Great-grandchildren: Jonathan and Keatley Willard, and Luna Belle and Maeve Williams; Brothers and sisters-in-law: Jim and Shirley Davis, and Lib Britt; Sister: Ruby Davis; Extended family and special friends: Honorary great-grandchild Mason Siddell and his mother Hilary Tilson, Trish Blalock, Vivian and Bill Chance, numerous nieces and nephews, and Chaplain Tom from Covenant Hospice Services. Funeral service 7 PM Friday in Atchley's Seymour Chapel. Interment 10 AM Saturday at Ellejoy Cemetery. The family will receive friends 5-7 PM Friday at Atchley Funeral Home, Seymour, 122 Peacock Ct., Seymour, TN 37865 (865) 577-2807. Online condolences may be made at (www.atchleyfuneralhome.com)
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2019
