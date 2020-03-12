|
Willard Lynn "Buddy" Bivens
Lenoir City -
Willard Lynn "Buddy" Bivens - age 68 of Lenoir City, passed away Thursday, August 15, 2019, at his home. Buddy was a retired truck driver and attended Woodlawn Baptist Church.
Buddy was preceded in death by his parents, "Sug" and "Pete" Bivens.
He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Sherry Hanson Bivens; children: Tony Bivens (Tammy) of Lenoir City, Carston McKee (Lynn) of Lenoir City, and Samuel Bivens (Jessica) of Bremerton, WA; grandchildren: Amanda, Candace, Chelsi, Chasiti, Jeremias, Kaitlyn, Carmen, Karie, Samuel Jr., Tony Jr., and Dane; great-grandchildren: Maddie, Mackenzie, McKinlee, Paisley, Caroline, Berkleigh, Lilah, Cameron; sister, Rose Bivens.
The times for the receiving of friends has been changed to 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 14th at Click Funeral Home in Lenoir City. Click Funeral Home, 109 Walnut Street, Lenoir City is in charge of arrangements. www.clickfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2020