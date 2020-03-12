Services
Click Funeral Home
109 Walnut St
Lenoir City, TN 37771
(865) 986-8013
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Click Funeral Home
109 Walnut St
Lenoir City, TN 37771
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Willard Bivens
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Willard Lynn "Buddy" Bivens

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Willard Lynn "Buddy" Bivens Obituary
Willard Lynn "Buddy" Bivens

Lenoir City -

Willard Lynn "Buddy" Bivens - age 68 of Lenoir City, passed away Thursday, August 15, 2019, at his home. Buddy was a retired truck driver and attended Woodlawn Baptist Church.

Buddy was preceded in death by his parents, "Sug" and "Pete" Bivens.

He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Sherry Hanson Bivens; children: Tony Bivens (Tammy) of Lenoir City, Carston McKee (Lynn) of Lenoir City, and Samuel Bivens (Jessica) of Bremerton, WA; grandchildren: Amanda, Candace, Chelsi, Chasiti, Jeremias, Kaitlyn, Carmen, Karie, Samuel Jr., Tony Jr., and Dane; great-grandchildren: Maddie, Mackenzie, McKinlee, Paisley, Caroline, Berkleigh, Lilah, Cameron; sister, Rose Bivens.

The times for the receiving of friends has been changed to 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 14th at Click Funeral Home in Lenoir City. Click Funeral Home, 109 Walnut Street, Lenoir City is in charge of arrangements. www.clickfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Willard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -