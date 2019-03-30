|
|
Rev. William "Bill" A. Maples
Sevierville, TN
Rev. William (Bill) A. Maples, 70 of Sevierville, passed away Thursday, March 28, 2019.
He was a member and
former pastor of Henderson Chapel Baptist Church, and was in the DAV chapter 94. He was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Henry G. and Ethel Maples; brothers, Jim and Don Maples; and father-in-law and mother-in-law, Willie and Lena Ellison.
He is survived by his wife, Carolyn Faye Ellison Maples; son, Chris Maples (Shelly Wilson); grandchildren, Pailen Maples Ogle and husband Jordan; great-grandson, Jamie William Ogle; sisters, Faye Gibson and husband Kenneth, Pat Ellison and
husband Doyie, Annette Maples and husband Joe DoRang, Betty Maples, and Gayle Stanley and husband Kenneth; sister-in-laws, Pyllis Minton Maples Leadbetter, Kim McDaniel, and Billie Jane McCeldry; brother-in-law, Jim Ellison and wife Kathy; and many special nieces, nephews, and cousins.
The family will receive friends from 3-5PM Sunday in the West Chapel of Atchley Funeral Home, Sevierville. Family and friends will leave Atchley Funeral Home 10:30 AM Monday in procession to Shiloh Cemetery for an 11AM graveside service and interment with Rev. Jimmy Riner and Rev. Kenneth Stansberry officiating. Online condolences may be made at www.atchleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Mar. 30, 2019