William A. Miller, Jr.
Knoxville - William (Bill) Miller left this world peacefully on May 9, 2020 after a long battle with congestive heart failure. He was surrounded by family and caregivers, with "Joy in My Heart" playing in the background. He fought the good fight with humility and determination. Born on May 6, 1931 to William and Eva Miller in Memphis, Tennessee, he was a sweet, funny and deeply caring man who touched the lives of all who knew him. He attended the University of Tennessee in Knoxville where he received a B.S. in Civil Engineering and a M.S. in Fluid Mechanics. He also earned a Ph.D. in Civil Engineering (Hydraulics) from Georgia Tech. However, his heart was with the Volunteers. After serving in the Army Corp of Engineers in Europe, he returned and began his career as an engineering instructor at U.T. in 1957. Along with various consulting jobs, he went on to serve as Associate Dean, College of Engineering and Associate Department Head, Department of Civil & Environmental Engineering before officially retiring in 2000.
While at U.T., Bill met Patricia Baer who would be the love of his life. They were married in 1960 in a double wedding alongside her late sister, Juanita. They enjoyed 51 happy years of marriage together until her death in 2011.
Known for his sharp wit and love of breakfast at The Waffle House, Bill was a faithful servant and loyal friend. He had a passion for life that allowed him to push through hardships and carry on with grace. He enjoyed photography, birds, music and travel. Bill was an avid gardener and kept a beautiful yard. Always up for an adventure, he liked to visit national parks-especially out West. After a stroke in 2009, he was fortunate to have an amazing team of devoted caregivers led by Debbie Bass. We are so grateful for their support.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents, William and Eva Miller; his wife, Patricia Miller; and his son, William (Buddy) Miller III. He is survived by his sister, Eva Miller; daughter, Mary Alice (Miller) Callaway; and grandchildren William (Liam) and Allie.
A wonderful example of a life well lived, Bill would want you to get outside and enjoy nature, visit new places often, enjoy food and good friends, be kind to others and trust in God.
Convenience visitation will be at Rose Mortuary Mann Heritage Chapel beginning May 13 for those that wish to pay their last respects. A private burial will follow on May 17 at Oak Ridge Memorial Gardens. A celebration of life may be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions in his memory to the M.S. Society (https://www.nationalmssociety.org/) or (https://www.stjude.org/). Online condolences may be extended at www.rosemortuary.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from May 12 to May 15, 2020