William A. Shunk

William A. Shunk Obituary
William A. Shunk

William A. Shunk, aged 88, died Tuesday, December 17, 2019. He joins his wife, Mary (Ritchey) Shunk along with parents: Peter and Mabel Shunk, his brothers: Peter and Francis, grandson: James Turnmeyer.

Mr. Shunk is survived by his sister, Rosalie Baker. He is also survived by three daughters: Mary Lou Schram (Doug), Frances Groome (Larry) and Diane Bryant (Wendell); three grandchildren (Eddie, Sarah and Wendell); two great-grandchildren (Zoe and Jack); and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Special thanks to Stacy Crisp and family for providing exceptional care and companionship.

We would also like to thank Life Care of Ooltewah and Hearth Hospice.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to .
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Dec. 19 to Dec. 21, 2019
