William "Bill" AtkinsLuttrell - William "Bill" Atkins, Sr.-age 82 of Luttrell passed away Friday, July 24, 2020 at his home. He was a retired employee of Renfro Construction Company. Preceded in death by parents, Walter and Mossy (Chesney) Atkins; son, George Atkins; grandsons, Dustin Brown and Bobby Atkins; sister, Edith Hughes; brothers, Fred, Roy and Charlie Atkins.Survivors: wife of 62 years, Lillie (Wyrick) Atkins; sons and daughters-in-law, William (Doodle) and Robin Atkins; Ricky and Debbie Atkins; Terry and Mary Atkins; Bobby and Melinda Atkins; daughter, Tammy Brown. He had several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.The family will receive friends 5-7 P.M. Sunday, July 26, 2020 with funeral service to follow at Cooke-Campbell Mortuary Chapel, Rev. Jason Walker officiating. Music by Jessie Hensley, Tammy Beeler, Addison Bailey and Darrell Williams. Interment 10 A.M. Monday, July 27, 2020 at Community Cemetery, Luttrell. Family and friends will meet at 9 A.M. Monday at the funeral home to go in the procession. Pallbearers: sons and daughter, also, David Manis. Honorary pallbearers will be his grandsons. Arrangements by Cooke-Campbell Mortuary, Maynardville.