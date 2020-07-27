1/1
William Austin "Bill" Guinn
William Austin "Bill" Guinn

William Austin "Bill" Guinn, 80, went to heaven to be with the Lord and join his father, Wade Hampton Guinn and his mother, Ann Guinn Miller; wife, Jean Guinn and lifelong best friend, Frank Brooks on July 25, 2020. He was a member of Cedar Hill Church of God in Talbott, Tn. and retired from BASF.

He is survived by his children, Steve (Ronda) Guinn of Knoxville, TN; Amy (Frank Parker) Guinn; step-children, Teri (Gary) Witt, Rusty (Trish) Thornton, Randy (Jana) Thornton; grandchildren, Abby Duncan, Austin Duncan, Dr. Tanner Guinn and Molli Guinn; great-grandson, Ayden Corbett and a host of cousins and friends who held a special place in his heart.

The family will receive friends from 4:00 - 6:30 Thursday, July 30, 2020 in the East Chapel of Allen Funeral Home with private funeral services to follow.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to:

Knoxville YoungLife (in honor of Bill Guinn); 911 Mountcastle Street SW, Knoxville, TN 37916. Online or physical donations welcome.

https://giving.younglife.org/s/?GiftType=Area&MissionUnitId=a2s410000002wToAAI&ClassCodeId=a2j41000000Nj93AAC&MissionUnitName=Knoxville&Frequency=Monthly&ClassCodeName=Operating

Allen Funeral Home in Morristown is in charge of arrangements.




Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jul. 27 to Jul. 30, 2020.
