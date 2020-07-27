William Austin "Bill" GuinnWilliam Austin "Bill" Guinn, 80, went to heaven to be with the Lord and join his father, Wade Hampton Guinn and his mother, Ann Guinn Miller; wife, Jean Guinn and lifelong best friend, Frank Brooks on July 25, 2020. He was a member of Cedar Hill Church of God in Talbott, Tn. and retired from BASF.He is survived by his children, Steve (Ronda) Guinn of Knoxville, TN; Amy (Frank Parker) Guinn; step-children, Teri (Gary) Witt, Rusty (Trish) Thornton, Randy (Jana) Thornton; grandchildren, Abby Duncan, Austin Duncan, Dr. Tanner Guinn and Molli Guinn; great-grandson, Ayden Corbett and a host of cousins and friends who held a special place in his heart.The family will receive friends from 4:00 - 6:30 Thursday, July 30, 2020 in the East Chapel of Allen Funeral Home with private funeral services to follow.In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to:Knoxville YoungLife (in honor of Bill Guinn); 911 Mountcastle Street SW, Knoxville, TN 37916. Online or physical donations welcome.Allen Funeral Home in Morristown is in charge of arrangements.