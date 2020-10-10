1/1
William B. McMullin
{ "" }
William B. McMullin

Lenoir City - William Burton McMullin age 88 of Lenoir City passed away on September 13, 2020. He Served in the U.S. Army as a bomb specialist In the Korean War, and in the Peace Keeping Mission following World War II. Bill was retired from TRW and he loved spending time with him grandchildren. Preceded in death by his wife Penny D Hunt; Parents Barbara and Philip McMullin; Siblings John, Barbara, Philip, and Ann. Survived by by his Siblings; Edwin, Thomas, Kay, Pat, and Paul; His children; Theresa H., William, Karen, Noreen, Robert, Thomas, John, Barbara, John, Philip, Jean, Teresa L. many grandchildren, great grandchildren, and nieces and nephews. Family and friends will gather at 11am on Saturday October 17th at Lakeview Cemetery in Lenoir City for graveside services. Military Honors will be conducted by Loudon County Veterans Honor Guard. Click Funeral home, 109 Walnut Street, Lenoir City is in charge of arrangements. www.clickfuneralhome.com.








Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
17
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Lakeview Cemetery
