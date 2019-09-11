|
|
William Bailey III
Knoxville - William "Twig" Bailey, III, age 64, of Knoxville, TN, departed this life September 5, 2019. "Twig" was a loving and devoted husband and father. He was fun to be around, very spontaneous and was always full of jokes. He was the "light" of the crowd and never met a stranger. He always kept a smile on his face and never complained about anything. He accepted Christ as his Savior and became a member of Cherry Street Church of God.
He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Eddie and Mary Emma Cade; parents, William and Annie Mae Bailey; and father-in-law, William Tillery, Jr.
He leaves to cherish his memory his wife, Juanita Bailey; mother-in-law, Myrtle Louise Tillery; his daughter, Kristie (Fred) Blevins [of Knoxville]; stepchildren: Mark Latham [Norcross, GA] and Kantisha (Keith) Morris [Murfreesboro, TN]; brother, Alvin (LeRoyce) Bailey; sisters: Verne Bailey [Chattanooga, TN], Yolanda Bailey, Sandra (Jerry) Waterson [Knoxville, TN] and Shirley Bailey [Orange, NJ]; grandchildren: Randall Tillery, Keith Morris, Jr., Frenando Blevins, Cassidy Morris, Kristen Blevins and Jairus Blevins; and a host of cherished family to include uncles, aunts, nieces, nephews and friends whom he loved dearly; extended families to include the Tillery's.
The family will receive friends on Friday, September 13, 2019 from 12 PM to 1 PM at Cherry Street Church of God, 729 S. Cherry St, Elder Satterfield as Pastor. The Celebration of Life Service will follow. The final resting place will be at Mount Olive Cemetery following the service. A white dove release will conclude the services. The family is gathering at the home of 2404 Dodson Avenue, Knoxville.
Arrangements made with integrity by Unity Mortuary. Mr. Bailey's obituary can be signed online at www.unitymortuary.com and www.legacy.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Sept. 11, 2019