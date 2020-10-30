1/1
William Barry Stutts
Knoxville - William Barry Stutts, 66, of Knoxville, went to be with the Lord on September 30, 2020, after a courageous two-year battle with cancer.

Barry was born to William Lloyd and Sue Anne Stutts of Lebanon, TN. He graduated from University of Tennessee with a Forestry degree. He worked various forestry jobs and was a salesman for ADT Security Systems for 31 years. He was a passionate hunter and avid outdoorsman.

Barry is preceded in death by his parents. Survived by his stepmother Barbara Stutts; his wife Nancy, the love of his life of 43 years; Brothers: Rick (Martha), Mike, and William; Children: Dustin Stutts (Lauren), Misty Hargis (Will); Grandchildren: Aiden, Gabriel, Madison, Alyssa, Owen & Emma.

Barry honorably participated in three different clinical trials. He is giving his greatest and final gift by donating his body to Restore Life USA to further cancer research.

Visitation of friends will be on November 7, 2020 at 11:45 am, with the funeral Mass at 12:45 pm at Our Lady of Fatima Church, 858 Louisville Road, Alcoa, TN. Masks are required at the church. Burial of his ashes will follow at 2:30 pm at Woodlawn Cemetery, 4500 Woodlawn Pike, Knoxville, TN. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Barry's life.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution in memory of William Barry Stutts to The University of Tennessee Medical Center Cancer Institute. Please note in memory of William Barry Stutts for the donation to be directly sent to the new Stem Cell Program.

Gifts can be made online: https://www.utmedicalcenter.org/give-now/ or

Sent to the Development Office at: 2121 Medical Center Way, Suite 110, Knoxville, TN 37920.




Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 30 to Nov. 6, 2020.
