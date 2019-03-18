|
|
William "Bill" Bernard Holtzclaw
Dandridge, TN
William Bernard (Bill) Holtzclaw was born July 8, 1935 in Spartanburg, SC, and died March 5, 2019 in Knoxville, TN. He was a graduate of Everett High School in Blount County, TN and proudly served his country as an active member of the U.S. Air Force from 1955 to 1959. Upon discharge, he continued his service, working for the Federal Bureau of Investigation in Washington, D.C., before retiring back to his beloved East Tennessee. Bill loved music and electronics; he played guitar with his brothers and built many stereo components. He especially loved jazz.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents, Paul Lafayette Holtzclaw, Sr. and Emma Elizabeth McCoig Holtzclaw; sisters, Elizabeth "Tib" Rule, and Frances Bryant; brothers, Paul Jr., Jack, and Donald Holtzclaw. He is survived by his brother, Fred Holtzclaw and sisters in-law Willa Justice Holtzclaw and Margaret Holtzclaw. He is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.
Family and friends will meet at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at White Pine Cemetery for graveside services with military honors.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Mar. 18, 2019