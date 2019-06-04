|
|
William Bert "Chig" Ratledge
Loudon - William Bert Ratledge, better known as Chig or Coach, passed away peacefully at his home, Monday, June 3rd, 2019. He was a member of First Baptist Church, Loudon. He served his country as a member of the US Air Force. Chig was an educator and football coach in Loudon County for 38 years. As head football coach for the Loudon High School Redskins he mentored many young men over the years. He didn't just teach the game of football, he taught them how to be great men off the field. He cared deeply about every one of his players and they loved and respected him in return. While at LHS he coached 3 state championship teams in 1969, 1974 and 1975. He was inducted into the TSSAA Hall of Fame in 2000. He became one of a handful of coaches in the nation to coach a player who won a High School State Championship, a College National Championship and a Super Bowl. To him, his greatest football achievement was having the Loudon high School Stadium named in his honor. Chig is preceded in death by his parents, William Bert Ratledge, Sr. and Myrtle Maples Ratledge; wife of 48 years, Ann Hall Ratledge; sons, John and Jeff; sisters, Mary Helen Collins and Ruth Ratledge. Survivors include daughter, Jan Ratledge, Loudon; granddaughters, Misty and husband, Mike Newman, Philadelphia and Jordan Winkenbach, KY; great grandchildren, Luke Newman, West Hartford, CT, Jaycee and Jaida Newman, Philadelphia; brother and sister in-law, Joe and Betty Ratledge, Loudon; several nieces and nephews; and longtime friend, Jackie Lefler, Loudon. A graveside service will be held 6:00 PM Thursday, June 6th in New Steekee Cemetery with Rev. Chad Oody officiating. A service to honor and remember Chig Ratledge will be held 2:00 PM Sunday, June 23rd in the Loudon High School Auditorium. The family requests everyone wear red in his honor. The family will greet friends following the service in the main hall of the school. Contributions in memory of Chig may be made to the Chig Ratledge Memorial Scholarship Fund, P.O. Box 301, Loudon, TN 37774. McGill Click Funerals & Cremations, 1366 Hwy 72 N. Loudon. www.mcgillclick.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on June 4, 2019