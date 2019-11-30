|
William Blan Benton
Knoxville - William Blan Benton age 69 of Knoxville went home to be with the Lord on Friday, November 29, 2019. Preceded in death by parents Lee Roy and Lillie Mae Benton. Survived by his loving wife of 44 years Debra Benton; daughter Kristie Benton (Joe Stafford); his heart and soul was his grandchildren Zachary, Eli Kody Blan, and Natalie; brother James Benton (Susan); special friends Byron Cooper, Mike Dunn, Ron Rector, Jack Manis, Debbie Redmond and many more from Beaver Brook Country Club and the Corvette community. Blan worked at PCA for over 50 years. He was an avid golfer and served on the board of directors of Beaver Brook Country Club. He was the show chairman for the Corvette Expo for many years and loved his Vettes. Blan had an immense love for the Vols and would tell you he bleeds orange and was at every game. A receiving of friends will be held Tuesday, December 3, 2019 from 5:00-7:00 PM with a funeral service to be held at 7:00 PM with Chaplain Jack Manis officiating. Family and friends will meet at 2:45 PM on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at Highland Memorial Gardens for a 3:00 PM graveside service. Condolences may be expressed at www.mynattfh.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 30 to Dec. 3, 2019