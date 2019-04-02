|
|
William Blane Swaggerty, Sr.
Kodak, TN
William Blane Swaggerty, Sr., age 83 of Kodak, passed away on Friday March 29, 2019. He was preceded in death by his son, Darrell Swaggerty; parents, Robertson and Oma Swaggerty, and brother, Glen Swaggerty. William is survived by his wife Dorothy Swaggerty; son, Bill (Deborah) Swaggerty; daughter-in-law, Donna Gamble Swaggerty; grandsons, Drew Swaggerty, Jason (Tanya) Holder, Grady Holder, Nate (Michelle) Holder and daughters; sister, Bethona Gerth, and brother, Bruce Swaggerty. Graveside
service 1 PM Wednesday at Henry's Crossroads cemetery with Rev. Ronnie White officiating. Cremation arrangements by Atchley Funeral Home, Sevierville. Online condolences may be made at www.atchleyfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Apr. 2, 2019