William Boatman



Knoxville - William A. (Boaty) Boatman, Captain, KFD (retired), age 77, passed away at home on June 24, 2020. CPT Boatman retired from KFD in 2001 after 38 years of service. Boaty was a 1961 graduate of Rule High School, where he was an accomplished baseball player under the tutelage of Sid Hatfield, a special coach and mentor. Boaty, along with Hatfield, later played for the Knoxville Prospectors in the adult Stan Musial League, winning the 1964 National Championship in Battle Creek, Michigan. After baseball, Boaty became an avid golfer and had several special friends with whom he regularly played; he also loved spending time on his boat at Norris Lake with family and friends. He was an adventurous traveler, visiting points of interest both domestic and foreign over the years. He especially enjoyed trips with his fellow Elks and to various sporting events, including the British Open and other golf events and traditional events such as the Army-Navy Game. Boaty was a huge fan of the NY Yankees and the Tennessee Vols. CPT Boatman was preceded in death by his wife, Elaine Stokes Boatman, mother Grace Boatman, brothers Jim and Walter Boatman and sister Virginia Rolen. He is survived by children Karen (Gary) Ellis and son Andrew (Meredith) Boatman and grandchildren Kristina and Rebecca Ellis; along with brother David (Carol) Boatman and sister Carolyn Boatman. Boaty also leaves to mourn his passing his brothers in law Robert (Brenda) Stokes and Billy (Bay) Stokes; special cousin Carolyn (Curt) Naumann; numerous nieces and nephews as well as a host of friends, most especially his Brothers and Sisters of the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks, Lodge #160 and fellow Knoxville firefighters, past and present. Due to COVID-19 concerns, the family regrets that no services or ceremony will be held at the present time. A Celebration of the Life of William A. Boatman will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers or other memorials, Boaty specifically requested donations to the BPOE #160 Youth Activities Fund or the Shoe Fund administered by the Lodge, 5600 Lonas Rd. Knoxville, TN 37909.









