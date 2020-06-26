William Boatman
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William Boatman

Knoxville - William A. (Boaty) Boatman, Captain, KFD (retired), age 77, passed away at home on June 24, 2020. CPT Boatman retired from KFD in 2001 after 38 years of service. Boaty was a 1961 graduate of Rule High School, where he was an accomplished baseball player under the tutelage of Sid Hatfield, a special coach and mentor. Boaty, along with Hatfield, later played for the Knoxville Prospectors in the adult Stan Musial League, winning the 1964 National Championship in Battle Creek, Michigan. After baseball, Boaty became an avid golfer and had several special friends with whom he regularly played; he also loved spending time on his boat at Norris Lake with family and friends. He was an adventurous traveler, visiting points of interest both domestic and foreign over the years. He especially enjoyed trips with his fellow Elks and to various sporting events, including the British Open and other golf events and traditional events such as the Army-Navy Game. Boaty was a huge fan of the NY Yankees and the Tennessee Vols. CPT Boatman was preceded in death by his wife, Elaine Stokes Boatman, mother Grace Boatman, brothers Jim and Walter Boatman and sister Virginia Rolen. He is survived by children Karen (Gary) Ellis and son Andrew (Meredith) Boatman and grandchildren Kristina and Rebecca Ellis; along with brother David (Carol) Boatman and sister Carolyn Boatman. Boaty also leaves to mourn his passing his brothers in law Robert (Brenda) Stokes and Billy (Bay) Stokes; special cousin Carolyn (Curt) Naumann; numerous nieces and nephews as well as a host of friends, most especially his Brothers and Sisters of the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks, Lodge #160 and fellow Knoxville firefighters, past and present. Due to COVID-19 concerns, the family regrets that no services or ceremony will be held at the present time. A Celebration of the Life of William A. Boatman will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers or other memorials, Boaty specifically requested donations to the BPOE #160 Youth Activities Fund or the Shoe Fund administered by the Lodge, 5600 Lonas Rd. Knoxville, TN 37909.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jun. 26 to Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Sherwood Chapel and Memorial Gardens
3176 Airport Highway
Alcoa, TN 37701
8659702955
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved