William "Bill" Bobo
Maryville - William "Bill" Bobo, age 86, passed away peacefully at home on April 15, 2020. He was a veteran of the United States Air Force and retired from Bellsouth / AT&T after a long career.
Bill is survived by his wife of 60 years, Velma Bobo; as well as his 5 children, 7 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.
Services will be scheduled at a later date due to the COVID-19 restrictions. Family and friends can visit www.sherwoodchapel.com to get the latest service information and share condolences for the Bobo family.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Apr. 16 to Apr. 17, 2020