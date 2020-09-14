1/1
William "Doug" Broome
William "Doug" Broome

Knoxville - William "Doug" Broome, age 68, of Knoxville passed away Thursday, September 11, 2020 at Parkwest Hospital. Doug was a graduate of West High School. He had a long, successful career as a self-employed home remodeler. Doug was a giver, and enjoyed giving his friends thoughtful little gifts for no particular reason. Doug enjoyed his Fantasy Football League where he was the scorekeeper since 1993. He was also an avid golfer. Preceded in death by his parents, Bill and Helen Broome. Survivors include his wife, Terry Crow; sister and brother-in-law, Cathy and Tim Erskine; daughter, Haley Elizabeth Lyons. A private service will be held followed by a Celebration of Life at a later date. Cremation By Grandview, Maryville, TN 865-738-0244, www.CremationByGrandview.com






Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Sep. 14 to Sep. 20, 2020.
