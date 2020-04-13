|
William Brown
Knoxville - William (Bill) Brown, age 94, passed away on Easter Sunday April 12, 2020. Bill went to see the Master early this Easter morning. Can you imagine what it is like being able to look the Lord face to face. Bill is probably doing that right now and on Easter Morning too. Bill was a long time member of Lincoln Park Baptist Church. He loved his family, friends, and country; he served in World War II and Korea. He is preceded in death by his wife Imogene Bowman-Brown. He is also proceeded in death by his father and mother, Horace H Brown and Eula Tillery Brown. His older brothers, Horace H Brown Jr., John M Brown and his wife Rowena Stooksbury-Brown also passed away before William. He leaves behind his sister and her husband, Emma E Brown- Thom and Richard Thom, and a brother and his wife, Arvin E Brown and Sabra N Brown, and several nieces and nephews. Bill was an addiment believer in the sanctity of marriage. Imogene had cancer and the doctors said they saw little chance of her survival. Bill went to the Lord and asked for her to live. He, at that moment, promised the Lord her would care for Imogene for the rest of her life if he would spare her. Imogene lived many more years before she died. Bill then spent seventeen years more living alone in her memory. Bill and Imogene loved the people in Lincoln Park Baptist Church, Knoxville. The two of them spent many Sunday afternoons taking flowers to the sick and shut-ins of the church as their chosen ministry. They also did a lot for the church without the church's knowledge. Private graveside services will be held at Greenwood Cemetery with Rev. Trey Black officiating. Online obituary may be extended at www.rosemortuary.com.
