William Bruce Self
Lenoir City -
William Bruce Self, age 70, of Lenoir City, TN went to be with his Lord and Savior August 19, 2019.
Bruce was a 1967 graduate of Lenoir City High School and enjoyed keeping his classmates connected. He was well known for over 3 decades as "Santa Claus." This Labor of Love was driven by his passion to make children smile. He was the epitome of what Santa is all about.
Preceded in death by his parents, William Lyle and Ruth Vincil Self; sisters, JoAnn Glass and Peggy Dyer; brother, Jimmy Self; and niece, Lisa Shubert.
He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Belinda Self; children, William Self and Mindy Self; grandchildren: Trystan Hurst, Garrett Hurst, Ben Ecirli, and Parker Smith; great-grandson, Oliver Long; brother, Mike Self (Marsha); sister-in-law, Shelia Selvidge; brothers-in-law, Richard Selvidge and David Selvidge (JoAnn); many nieces, nephews, and cousins who loved him and was loved by him. A special thank you to Nellie, Bob, Leon, Jamie, Colton, Mehmet, Anne, Terry, and Linda who were all there for him in extra special ways.
The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, August 24th at Click Funeral Home in Lenoir City. Memorial services will follow at 7 p.m. in the Click Funeral Home Chapel.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made directly to Clicks to help with memorial expenses. Please wear ORANGE in honor of Bruce's beloved Volunteers!
Click Funeral Home, 109 Walnut Street, Lenoir City is in charge of arrangements. www.clickfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Aug. 23, 2019