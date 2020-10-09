William Buford Stallings
Strawberry Plains - William Buford (Good Lookin) Stallings age 85 of Strawberry Plains, TN, passed away peacefully at home October 8, 2020. Member of Shady Baptist Church in Strawberry Plains. Buford drove a truck for Trimac Transportation for 37 years. He received numerous truck driver safety awards. Preceded in death by parents, Roy and Evelyn (French) Stallings; wife of 52 years, Lorene (Glenn) Stallings; infant daughter, Charlene Stallings; son-in-law, Steve Nicely and infant great-grandson, Hunter Cole Richards. Survived by daughters, Pamela (Wayne) Stiles and Betty Nicely of Kodak, TN; daughter-in-law, Kim Stallings Maples; grandchildren, special granddaughter, Michelle Kaufman (James Cinnamon), Meria (Wesley) Turner, Marlena Kysor, Nicole Nicely (Shannon) Richards, Alicia Nicely, Megan (Kenneth) Foster, Morgan Stallings and Brandi Harris; 19 great-grandchildren; 5 great-great-grandchildren; sister, Judy (Frank) Thomas; several nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Shady Baptist Church. www.mccartyevergreen.com
.
McCarty Evergreen Funeral Home
7426 Asheville Hwy.
Knoxville, TN 37924