William Burton (Bill) Randolph
William Burton (Bill) Randolph, 77, passed away on December 29th after a long illness. He is survived by his wife Linda; three sons: Randy Randolph; Dean Randolph (Krissa) and stepson Josh Reynolds (Melissa); two grandchildren - Alexander Randolph and Ida Reynolds; brother-in-law Douglas McKinstry; and not least, beloved dog people Archie, Max, and Jack, three furry adoptees who loved and cherished Bill in return.
A lifelong Knoxvillean, Bill grew up in the Fort Sanders community, on Tenth Street (razed in 1980 for the 1982 World's Fair). He attended West High School, was a swimmer and a track and gymnastics athlete, and graduated in 1959. Throughout his life he would be athletic, participating and sometimes competing in swimming, wrestling, gymnastics, and trampoline in his youth, and in later years making a formidable foe in tennis, racquet ball, and any other sport requiring focus and dexterity. An exceptionally energetic and hardworking man, Bill was employed at then Eastern State Hospital and worked for a year as a fireman at the Fort Sanders station. Still in his early twenties, Bill moved to the scrap-metal business at Knox Metals (founded in 1908), where he was a manager and foreman for many years. In 1999, he and other investors reformed the company into a multi-million-dollar enterprise, from which Bill finally retired in 2016.
As all who ever knew Bill would attest he was intelligent, industrious, enterprising, charismatic, inspirational, generous, fun-loving, witty, and uniformly successful. He was a very intelligent man, not only in founding and running an honest and highly profitable business, but in many other ways by which a person may be regarded as bright. He had great powers of observation, deduction, and recall. A skilled bridge and poker player, he gently dominated family card games of Hearts and Spades, mentally counting cards as they were played and discarded. At social gatherings he often retrieved detailed information (e.g., the name of a small local band seen years before) that his friends strained to remember. Like other bright people, Bill had many topical and academic interests, and avidly contributed to their discussion. His political insights and analyses were incisive and penetrating.
Bill Randolph's personal love and generosity are immediately memorable because his warmth and good will were palpable. Bill had a leonine spirit in its finest human manifestation. He had a large, grand, and powerful presence; he radiated friendship and personability. His "aura" and "energy" were naturally benevolent, and he was much interested in fairness and justice. He gave of his time and wealth in regal proportions, initiating an hours-long search of Cherokee Park to find a brother's lost keys, or then, without being asked, paying for a brother's expensive car repair. Bill Randolph's munificence—moral and material--was profound. "Shirt off his back" and "generous to a fault" come to mind, but Bill inevitably gave, and abundantly, to those in need, including generous donations to the Tennessee Valley UU church because of the causes and community needs that church supports. These reflections are not fairy tales or extravagant retrospectives. All who knew Bill Randolph remember his strength, which was as constant as it was magnanimous.
In celebration of Bill Randolph's life, a memorial service and reception will be held on Tuesday, January 21, at 6pm, at the Tennessee Valley Unitarian Church, 2931 Kingston Pike, in Knoxville. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Tennessee Valley Humane Society.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jan. 11 to Jan. 19, 2020