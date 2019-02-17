Services
Rose Mortuary Broadway Chapel
1421 N. Broadway
Knoxville, TN 37917
(865) 523-2121
Resources
More Obituaries for William Brooks
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William C. Brooks


1942 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
William C. Brooks Obituary
William C. Brooks

Knoxville, TN

Brooks, William C. (Bill) age 77, of Knoxville passed away Tuesday February 12, 2019 at U.T. Medical Center. Preceded in death by parents, Jesse and Irene Brooks; sisters, Jean Whalen and Janice Strickland. He is survived by

loving sisters, Wilma (Mike) Massengill and Jo Ann Elmore; several

nieces, nephews, and special friends. A

memorial service will be held at a later date. Rest in Peace, Bill. Arrangements by Rose Mortuary Broadway Chapel. Online condolences extended at www.rosemortuary.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Feb. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.