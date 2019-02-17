|
William C. Brooks
Knoxville, TN
Brooks, William C. (Bill) age 77, of Knoxville passed away Tuesday February 12, 2019 at U.T. Medical Center. Preceded in death by parents, Jesse and Irene Brooks; sisters, Jean Whalen and Janice Strickland. He is survived by
loving sisters, Wilma (Mike) Massengill and Jo Ann Elmore; several
nieces, nephews, and special friends. A
memorial service will be held at a later date. Rest in Peace, Bill. Arrangements by Rose Mortuary Broadway Chapel. Online condolences extended at www.rosemortuary.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Feb. 17, 2019