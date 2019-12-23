|
William C. Jones
Knoxville - William C. Jones, age 83, passed away December 21, 2019 at Tennova North after a long illness, due to Kidney Failure.
Bill is survived by his wife, Lucie, of 60 years; daughter, Rebecca Kleinen and husband, Robert; son, Erik and wife, Dr. Julie Jones; grandsons, Jarred Kleinen and Alexander and Davis Jones; sisters, Juanita Riner and husband, Bill; and Rosemary Bailey; one niece and several nephews.
Bill grew up in J.C. and, after HS graduation, joined the US Army, ending up in Germany where he met Lucie. Returning to the US, he joined the Nestle Co. as a Sales Rep., winning many awards recognition for a very successful career. Through his commitment to the TN Air Guard, Bill also achieved the Rank of Chief MS. He was a man of many talents and had a love for family, work, and all animals.
The family wishes to thank Dr. Holmes and the employees of Fresenius Dialysis in Powell for their excellent care during Bill's twelve years in their care.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 - 7:00 pm on Wednesday, January 1 at Rose Mortuary Mann Heritage Chapel. The Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, January 2 at East Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery, Gov. John Sevier Hwy at 11:30 am.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Kidney Foundation of East TN, PO Box 22072, Knoxville, TN 37933. Online condolences may be extended at www.rosemortuary.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Dec. 23 to Dec. 29, 2019