|
|
William C. "Bill" Willocks
Maryville, TN
William Carson Willocks passed away peacefully on March 18, 2019 surrounded by his family at the age of 79.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Carson & Grace Ammons Willocks; wife of 44 years, Bobbie Martin Willocks; brother, Marion Willocks.
He is survived by his children, Scott (Mary Jo) Willocks, Muffie (Todd) Duggan; beloved grandchildren Andy, Zane and Gracie Duggan; sisters, Elizabeth Pierce, Marie (Nelson) Gentry, Mary Whitehead, Wanda Newbert, Bonnie Fritch, Shirley (Frank) Hogsed; in-laws, Ken and Linda Disney.
Friends knew him as Bill, Dub and W.C. and he truly was a friend to all. Dub was dedicated his work and retired after years of service from Sears and Blount County Schools. He loved nothing more than a good laugh and a good meal with friends and family and of course his four-legged sidekicks Baxter, Shadow and JoJo.
The family would like to extend special thanks to Angie Ingle, owner of Gardens Senior Living and the loving staff. They are so grateful for the wonderful care that Brianna, Autumn, Brooke, Brittany, Macey and Pam provided every day.
The family will receive friends from 12-2:00 p.m., Saturday at McCammon-Ammons-Click Funeral Home with the service to follow at 2:00 p.m. with Rev. Greg Long officiating. The interment will be immediately following the service at Grandview Mausoleum.
In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations sent to The Gate, PO Box 6023, Maryville, TN 37802.
McCammon-Ammons-Click Funeral Home 865-982-6812
www.mccammonammonsclick.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2019