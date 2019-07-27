|
|
William Cannon Hunter
Knoxville - William Cannon Hunter, age 92, of Knoxville, TN walked into Heaven on Thursday, July 25, 2019. He was a lifelong member and Deacon of Central Baptist Church in Fountain City and charter member of Moulders Sunday School Class. Bill also loved singing in the Church Choir. He was an active member of Gideons North Camp and loved to speak for them at different churches. Bill was a 1945 graduate of Central High School and attended the University of Tennessee. He was an avid Vols fan, loved camping, spending winters in FL, and gatherings with his family. He was a veteran and proud of his service to the U.S. Army during WWII and Korean War and was presented the Quilt of Valor. Bill retired as a Data Processing Manager of Robertshaw Controls Fulton Sylphons Division after 40 years of service. Preceded in death by parents, Alice and Henry Hunter; brother, Henry Hunter, Jr.; sister, Margaret Currie. Survivors include wife of 69 years, Barbara Cates Hunter; children, Bill (Pam) Hunter, Pat (Bobby) Robbins, Julie Heath, Steve (Rhonda) Hunter, Mary Nelle (Bobby) Glenn; grandchildren, Jason Kirkpatrick (Carla), Hope Britt (Mark), Heather Thompson (Jesse), Kinsey and Sidney Glenn, Sarah and Andrew Hunter; great-grandchildren, Kylie, Lydia and Maggie Thompson, Jackson and Luke Kirkpatrick, and Eli Britt; sisters-in-law, Dorothy Hunter and Jean Cate; several nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends from 3 - 5 pm Sunday with the funeral service to follow at Berry Lynnhurst Funeral Home, 2300 Adair Drive. Rev. Ron Mouser will officiate. Family and friends will meet at Berry Lynnhurst Funeral Home at 10:15 am Monday to go in procession to Greenwood Cemetery for the 11 am graveside service. Pallbearers are Andrew Hunter, Mark Britt, Jason Kirkpatrick, Michael Tucker, Bobby Glenn, and Bobby Robbins. Honorary pallbearers are members of the Moulders Sunday School Class. Please make memorial donations to Gideons www.gideons.org or Central Baptist Church of Fountain City Building Fund, 5364 N. Broadway St., Knoxville, TN 37918. Condolences may be offered at www.berrylynnhurst .com. 865-689-8888.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from July 27 to July 28, 2019