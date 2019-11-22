|
William Carr
Knoxville - William "Bill" Carr, age 83 of Knoxville, TN went home to be with the Lord, surrounded by his family on Friday, November 22, 2019. Bill served our country with his military service in both the Navy and Air Force. He was employed with Allied Steel for 25 years before their closure and went on to work for the Knox County School System. Bill cherished the relationships he developed with the students and faculty at Sequoyah Elementary School. Bill devoted his life to serving the Lord and sharing his faith with others. He was an ordained Baptist Minister and loved teaching at the nursing home. He loved spending time with his family and never missed an opportunity to tell them about Jesus.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Raymond and Cora Carr; son, Jim Carr; grandsons, Garrett Heath Underwood and Garrett Raymond Carr; brothers, Raymond "Junior" Carr, and Hubert "Rooney" Carr
Bill is survived by his loving wife Irma of 64 years; children, Connie (Gary) Underwood, William (Gale) Carr, late son, Jim (Jean) Carr and Teresa (Billy) Williams; grandchildren, Heather (Brian) Caruthers, Bridget (Derrik) England, Brooke (Garrett) Raiden, Ahmed Abdalla, Isaac Carr, Hannah (Derrick) Sise, Noah Carr, Blake (Joanna) Carr, Brandon Carr, Jake Carr, Brittany Isbill, Jessica Isbill, Erica Isbill; great-grandchildren, Braylan, Sullivan and Jocelyn Caruthers, Palmer and Jax England, Blayke, Brynlee and Heath Raiden, Shon Seivers and Elijah Riley, Isabella, Jocelyn and Marvel Rutherford. Also survived brother, Don (Nila Jean) Carr; sister-in-law Adeline Carr and many nieces and nephews.
The Carr family wishes to express their gratitude to the Transitional Care Unit 9th Floor Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center for their loving care. Visitation will be held on Sunday, November 24, 2019 from 6:30-7:30pm in the Chapel of Berry Funeral Home, 3704 Chapman Hwy, Knoxville with a service to follow officiated by Rev. Dana Fachman & Rev. Terry Stinnett. Family and friends will meet at Berry Highland South Cemetery on Monday, November 25, 2019 for an 11:00am Interment officiated by Rev. Dana Fachman. Bill's grandsons will serve as pallbearers. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.berryfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 22 to Nov. 24, 2019