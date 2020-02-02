|
|
William Carruthers Hagan, III
Knoxville - He was known as Carr by all who knew him. To know him was to love him. Carr passed away unexpectedly and peacefully in his sleep on 1/29/20. Carr was originally from Kingsport, TN and had called Knoxville, TN his home for 18 years. He was a young man of 49 years and an esteemed and valued member of the business community. Carr was President of LHP Development, LLC., served his community with the development of requisite housing and city planning.
Carr's passions were culinary and the arts and spending time with friends and family. Aside from his career he invested his time and energy in his two loving children and his love of music.
Carr was preceded in death by his grandparents, Raymond and Lucille Barnes, and William and Edythe Hagan both of Kingsport, TN. He is survived by his father W. Carr Hagan, Jr. and wife Betty Hagan of Banner Elk, NC, his mother Judy Barnes Hagan, his children Liam and Lyla, and their mother Maria, of Knoxville, TN, and his partner, Kristi Kilgore, of Kingsport, TN.
Services will be held on at Westminster Presbyterian Church, Northshore Dr., Knoxville, TN on 2/4/20 at 3pm with receiving of family of friends following the service. It will be officiated by Rev. Gradye Parsons of Westminster and Rev. Andy Morgan of Fountain City Presbyterian where he was a member. In Lieu of flowers Carr would appreciate your supporting Big Brothers Big Sisters of East Tennessee, 318 N Gay St. #100, Knoxville, TN 37917; Fountain City Presbyterian Church, 500 Hotel Rd., Knoxville, TN 37918; Westminster Presbyterian Church, 6500 Northshore Dr., Knoxville, TN 37919 or a .
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Feb. 2 to Feb. 3, 2020