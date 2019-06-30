|
William Childress
Knoxville - William Edward (Budd) Childress, Jr. age 58 of Knoxville, went to be with the Lord on June 27, 2019. He was a member of Black Oak Heights Baptist Church. Budd was a loving husband, father and grandfather and will be missed by all his family and friends. He was employed by Knox County in the IT Dept. for 35 years. Preceded in death by his parents, William Childress Sr. and wife Nova. Survived by his loving wife of 32 years, Deborah (Debbie) Childress; son, Edward (Kayla) Childress; daughter, Hannah Childress; grandchildren, Will (the legacy), Braxton, Luke, Laylah and Mila; sister, Pam Childress; brother-in-law, Roy Keisling, Jr. and wife, Kristi; nephew, Matthew Keisling; niece, Abby Keisling. The family will receive friends 5-7 pm Monday at Black Oak Heights Baptist Church with a Celebration of Life Service to follow at 7 pm. Reverends Todd Stinnett and Jack Parrott officiating. Family and friends will meet at 10:45 am Tuesday at Berry Highland Memorial Cemetery for an 11 am interment. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Black Oak Heights Baptist Church. Condolences may be left at www.weaverfuneralservices.com.
Weaver Funeral Home, 5815 Western Ave., Knoxville, TN 37921 - 865-588-3868
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on June 30, 2019