William Clifford Wilson Sr., age 67, departed this life peacefully, Thursday June 6, 2019 at University of Tennessee Medical Center in Knoxville.
Born April 8, 1952 to the late Jessie "Joe" and Annie Ruth Wilson. He was a 1970 graduate of Rule High School and worked afterward until he retired from Gerdau Steel after 35 years of service. After retirement, he found his true calling as full-time granddaddy with, " Three Bears Day Care." He was a devoted family man who loved children from all families, with a strong mind and body, a sensitive heart and pure soul.
Preceded in death by son, William C. Wilson Jr.; brothers, Marion Wilson, and Ronald E. Wilson.
Survived by his devoted wife of 46 years, Harriet L. Wilson; children, Michelle A Wilson, Marcus A. and Tobi M Wilson; sisters, Johnnie Mae Wade, Barbara Joe Ratledge, and brother, Donald E. Wilson all of Knoxville; nine grandchildren, Dante', Jalen, Dominique, Brendan, Darreus, Mickaela, Deh'Leliah, Loryn, and Tamia; six great-grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins to include devoted niece, Mamie L Davis; brother- in- law, Howard Lovely Jr. of Greeley, Co.; sisters- in -law, Ethel (Robert) Jackson, Francine (Melvin) Farmer all of Knoxville, Tn, and Yolanda Lovely of Baton Rouge, La; dedicated friends, Lawrence Johnson and Michael Harrington.
Family will receive friends, 11:00-12:00 noon, Saturday, June 15, 2019 at Jarnigan's Chapel; funeral service, 12:00 noon, Rev. Steve Simpson, Officiating.
Interment New Gray Cemetery.
Arrangements by JARNIGAN & SON MORTUARY
www.jarnigansmortuary.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on June 14, 2019
