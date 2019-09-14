Services
Unity Mortuary
1425 McCalla Avenue
Knoxville, TN 37915
(865) 637-8811
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 15, 2019
4:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Service
Sunday, Sep. 15, 2019
5:00 PM
William Coclough Obituary
William Coclough

Knoxville - William Coclough, loving husband, father of 3 children and stepchildren, passed away on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at the age of 56.

Loved by many, William had a great heart and caring soul. William loved to cook and travel.

He is survived by his wife, Lindsely Coclough; daughters: LaQuesta Summeour and Shakela Coclough; son, Micheal Coclough; mother, Sandra Walker; brother, James Coclough; sisters: Yolanda Coclough, Sheri Whitcomb and Margaret (Denise) Lee; and a host of relatives and friends.

The family will receive friends on Sunday, September 15, 2019 from 4-5 PM at Unity Mortuary with the Celebration of Life Service to follow.

Arrangements made with integrity by Unity Mortuary. Mr. Coclough's obituary can be signed online at www.unitymortuary.com and www.legacy.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Sept. 14, 2019
