William Coclough
Knoxville - William Coclough, loving husband, father of 3 children and stepchildren, passed away on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at the age of 56.
Loved by many, William had a great heart and caring soul. William loved to cook and travel.
He is survived by his wife, Lindsely Coclough; daughters: LaQuesta Summeour and Shakela Coclough; son, Micheal Coclough; mother, Sandra Walker; brother, James Coclough; sisters: Yolanda Coclough, Sheri Whitcomb and Margaret (Denise) Lee; and a host of relatives and friends.
The family will receive friends on Sunday, September 15, 2019 from 4-5 PM at Unity Mortuary with the Celebration of Life Service to follow.
