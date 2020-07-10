William Craig PenceLouisville, TN - William Craig Pence, 68, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at his home in Louisville, Tennessee.Craig was born on August 10, 1951 in Abbeville, South Carolina to William C. "Bill" Pence and the late Martha Sue Craig Pence.Craig was an accomplished and talented interior and finish carpenter, contributing to homes and businesses throughout the Knoxville metropolitan area. He was especially renowned for his carefully crafted spiral staircases and wood cabinetry.He is preceded in death by his mother and his son, Paul Andrew Edmunds. He is survived by his wife of 25 years, Patsy Lowe; daughter, Sara Elise Edmunds and son-in-law, Sherif Kamal Shabana; father, Bill Pence; brothers, Jon Carlton (Gladys) Pence; Joseph Lee (Mary Ann) Pence; sister, Susan Elizabeth Pence; plus beloved nieces, grand-nieces, and grand-nephew; and lifelong friend Lou Russell. No services are planned at this time.Arrangements by Cremation Options, Inc. (865) 6WE-CARE (693-2273) www.cremationoptionsinc.com.