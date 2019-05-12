Services
Click Funeral Home - Farragut Chapel
11915 Kingston Pike
Knoxville, TN 37922
(865) 671-6100
William Dale Savage

William Dale Savage, 83, entered Heaven May 9, 2019 surrounded by loved ones at home.

A Celebration of Life service will be at West Park Baptist Church, 8833 Middlebrook Pike, Knoxville, TN, 37923 on Monday, May 13. Receiving of Friends will be at 10 am followed by a Service at 11 am officiated by Pastor Sam Polson. Interment in the "Masonic Garden", 1 pm, Highland Memorial Cemetery, 5315 Kingston Pike 37919.

Dale accepted Christ at age 14 and was a member of West Park Baptist Church and an active member of the Berean ABF class. Interest included working with wood and metal, playing and singing with his guitar, gardening, and hiking. He was known for his sense of humor, loving and caring attitude and enjoying time with his "Buddy" Dennis Irish.

Survived by his loving and dedicated wife, Dot Savage, five sisters and two brothers, one son and two daughters, seven grandchildren and seven great grandchildren.

Preceded in death by his parents, two sisters and four brothers.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to West Park Baptist Church Senior Adult Ministries, 8833 Middlebrook Pike, Knoxville, TN 37923 or Children's Hospital, 2018 W Clinch Ave, Knoxville, TN 37916.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on May 12, 2019
