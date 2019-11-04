|
William Dallas Chandler
Knoxville - William Dallas Chandler age 89 of Knoxville went to be with his Lord on Sunday November 3, 2019. He was a member of Clear Springs Baptist Church. He was a BMI affiliate of Southern Gospel Writers. He retired as a cable tech with Bellsouth to pursue ministry in South Gospel Music. Mr. Chandler was a part of the Corryton, TN based Chandlers that toured throughout the 1980s and 1990s while recording for the Eddie Crook Company. He blessed many hearts while in ministry throughout the nation. Preceded in death by son, Bryan Lee Chandler; parents, Bill and Mae Chandler; sisters, Ima Smith, Opal Bates, Melba Buckner, Irene Hayes; and brother, Carness Chandler. He is survived by his beloved wife of sixty-five years, Lenore Chandler; daughter and son-in-law, Sherry and Boyd Haynes; grandchildren, Angela Chandler, Heather Kerley, and Megan Davis; great grandchildren, Wylder and Elliot Kerley; sister, Ondaleen Fennell; and a host of other family and friends. The family will receive friends from 5:30 pm until 7:30 pm Tuesday November 5, 2019, at Rose Mortuary Broadway Chapel. A funeral service will follow at 7:30 pm with Rev. Jerry Vittatoe and Rev. Damon Patterson officiating. The family and friends will meet at 10:45 am Wednesday November 6, 2019, at Fairview Cemetery for an 11:00 am interment service. Online obituary and guest register are available at www.rosemortuary.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2019